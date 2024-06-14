Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu government to hold awareness programmes on road accidents among students

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to hold awareness programmes about road accidents among school and college students across Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan heard a petition moved by K Srinivasan, a professional doctor, seeking to exempt doctors from the ban on using such stickers on their vehicles.

The judge observed even though the usage of black film on the windshield of the cars banned, some car owners are still using it and even in the Court campus several cars are seen with the black film.

Further, the judge suggested to create a seperate lane for two wheelers in the city to avoid accidents.

When the government advocate submitted such restrictions are already imposed, the judge however observed it is not implemented properly.

Further, the judge said that since seperate lane for ambulance and emergency vehicles in the toll plazas are closed, the emergency vehicles are being stopped for more than a hour during medical emergencies.

The judge also directed the State to go through all these aspects and posted the matter on July 7 for further submission.