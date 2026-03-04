Madras HC allows State to proceed with MLA hostel bid

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the authorities to proceed with the tender process for maintenance works at the MLA Hostel situated within the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.
The Public Works Department (PWD) had invited tenders on February 28 for undertaking maintenance works in the rooms of the MLA Hostel located at the Omandurar Government Estate. However, only two days' time was granted to submit the documents.
Contractors intending to participate in the tender were instructed to submit a site visit inspection certificate obtained from the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department.
Alleging that despite having applied for the site visit inspection certificate, which was not issued to them, contractors V Sivakumar and P Velmurugan approached the Madras High Court seeking an interim order restraining the authorities from proceeding further with the tender process.
When the matter was taken up for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani, the Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, appearing for the State, submitted that the site visit inspection certificates had since been issued to the petitioners.
Recording the submissions, the Court permitted the authorities to continue with the tender proceedings and consequently closed the writ petition.