Madras HC allows State to proceed with MLA hostel bid

The Public Works Department (PWD) had invited tenders on February 28 for undertaking maintenance works in the rooms of the MLA Hostel located at the Omandurar Government Estate. However, only two days' time was granted to submit the documents.



Contractors intending to participate in the tender were instructed to submit a site visit inspection certificate obtained from the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department.



Alleging that despite having applied for the site visit inspection certificate, which was not issued to them, contractors V Sivakumar and P Velmurugan approached the Madras High Court seeking an interim order restraining the authorities from proceeding further with the tender process.