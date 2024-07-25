Madras HC allows petitioner to inspect Thozhi hostel for women

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed a petitioner to inspect the Thozhi hostel established under the State Social Welfare Department to find deficiencies and lapses, if any. The direction came in a petition seeking to establish safe zones in public places for the security of women who are travelling alone.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by an advocate Kanimozhi Mathimaran seeking to direct the State government to establish a women's safe zone in public places, including bus stands and railway stations.

State government pleader Edwin Prabakar submitted that the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has established a Thozhi hostel dedicated to women travelling alone. It was submitted that 10 such hostels with all basic amenities and proper security with 24-hour service have been established, including at Tambaram, Adyar, Guduvanchery, Tirunelveli, and Tiruchy.

Further, a dedicated helpline, 181, was also created to guide the women in distress and facing abuse from offenders. The volunteers would reach out to the women facing abuse and harassment, and they would be taken to the one-stop center established in government hospitals in all the districts to offer shelter and counseling for the victims.

To this, the petitioner responded that the State government was not properly advertising the facilities established for the women. Further, she sought permission to inspect the Thozhi hostel to check if there were any service deficiencies and lapses.

The bench allowed the petitioner to inspect the facility and file a report. It also impleaded Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner before posting the matter for further hearing after two weeks.