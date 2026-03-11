Madras HC allows government to proceed with filling health inspector posts

In Tamil Nadu, a recruitment process was conducted to fill around 1,400 health inspector posts. However, the applications of 47 candidates, who had completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Inspector course from institutions affiliated with Gandhigram Institute and Madurai Kamaraj University, were rejected.

Challenging this, the affected candidates approached the High Court. While hearing the matter, a single judge of the High Court in January had directed that the names of the eligible petitioners be included in the provisional selection list, and that the recruitment process should be carried out in accordance with the reservation policy, provided the candidates satisfied other eligibility criteria.