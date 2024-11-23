Madras HC allows closed-door Sanathana Tamizhar Sangamam meet upon assurances

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed an indoor meeting under the title ‘Sanathana Tamizhar Sangamam’ where senior BJP leader H Raja will receive a special award.

Justice P Velmurugan heard the petition moved as an urgent motion by Rajavel Nagarajan, director of Pesu Tamizha Pesu pvt limited seeking permission to hold the meeting.

It was submitted that the petitioner and his team planned to conduct the event on November 24 at a private hall in T Nagar, but the police refused to issue permission.

The petitioner argued that the rejection was against Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution, which grants citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression.

As the meeting is to be held indoors, the police cannot refuse permission to conduct it, said the petitioner.

He also promised that none of the speakers would make statements against the sovereignty and integrity of the country and that no religious faith would be defamed in the meeting.

As the meeting is scheduled to be conducted in a closed-door hall, the judge directed the police to grant permission for the meeting.