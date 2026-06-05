Madras HC allows appeal in Vilathikulam girl sexual assault and murder case

The order was passed by Justices Anand Venkatesh and Ramakrishnan when the case came up for hearing on Thursday. The Bench said the convict should be allowed to challenge the sentence before further proceedings in the case.

The Thoothukudi Pocso Court awarded Dharma Muneswaran a death sentence on May 25 after finding him guilty of raping and murdering a Class 12 student from Vedanatham near Kulathur in Vilathikulam.