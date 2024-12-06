Madras HC allows accused to examine EPS, Sasikala as witnesses in Kodanadu dacoity case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the accused in the sensational Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case to examine the former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, VK Sasikala and VN Sudhakaran as witnesses in the 2017 case.

Delivering the judgment in the criminal revision petition moved by three accused in the dacoity case, Deepu, MS Satheesan and A Santhosh Sami, challenging the order of Udhagamandalam district court, Justice P Velmurugan on Friday allowed them to issue summon and examine Palaniswami, late CM J Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala, and her relatives Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran as witnesses in the dacoity that happened at the Kodanad estate.

Earlier, they had filed a petition before the trial court at Udhagamandalam seeking to examine the AIADMK chief and others to unearth the truth behind the dacoity. However, after hearing the plea, the trial court in April 2021 partly allowed the petition and granted permission to examine Natarajan, the then manager of the Kodanad estate, but refused to summon Palaniswami and others.

Aggrieved by the order, Deepu and the other accused moved the criminal revision petition.

On November 15, while reserving orders after hearing the criminal revision petition, Justice Velmurugan wondered why Palaniswami should not be summoned for examination as he was not the chief minister of the State.