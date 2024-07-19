Madras HC agrees to hear Savukku Shankar's plea after Supreme Court 's order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court agreed to hear the habeas corpus petition (HCP) moved by Savukku Shankar's mother seeking to quash her son's preventive detention after the Supreme Court directed to hear the matter expeditiously.

On May the State police detained Shankar under goondas for making defaming statements against women police personnel on social media.

Subsequently, his mother A Kamala moved a HCP in the High Court. On May 24, a vacation bench of the High Court delivered a split verdict to the HCP.

The HCP is still pending before a division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan to reach finality.

Meanwhile, Shankar's mother moved an appeal in the Apex Court challenging her son's confinement.

After hearing the appeal a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah ordered interim release to Shankar till the High Court finally deciding the legality of his detention. The bench also said the High Court to take up and hear the case expeditiously.

Subsequent to the Apex Court order, on Friday the counsel for Shankar made a mention before a division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan to hear the matter.

The bench asked to submit the copy of the order delivered by the Supreme Court.

The additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak requested time to submit the Supreme Court order.

After the request the bench posted the matter to July 23 for further submission.