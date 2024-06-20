Madras HC agrees to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition seeking to transfer the investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy from the CB-CID to the CBI.

AIADMK advocate I.S Inbadurai made an urgent mention before a division bench of Justices D Krishna Kumar and Kumaresh Babu seeking to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure a thorough probe.

The counsel submitted that over 30 lives have been lost due to consumption of spurious liquor in the district. He said that local persons with political support have been running the illicit liquor business in the state, and hence, to ensure a fair and free inquiry, the investigation should be transferred from the state agency (CB-CID) to the national probe agency.

The advocate also sought the High Court to monitor the investigation.

However, the bench asked him what the urgency was and said that it would hear the matter tomorrow after the petition was listed.