Madras HC admits plea against inclusion of Christian communities in BC, MBC lists

“There is nothing axiomatic or eternal about one’s OBC status. A clear case has to be made out for inclusion or retention in the OBC list. Merely because some entities have enjoyed the privilege of reservation for a few decades, would that necessarily mean that the original inclusion was constitutionally justified? We answer in the negative,” said a Division Bench comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice MD Sumathi.

It further observed that when a challenge was mounted, the government was obliged to demonstrate to the Court's satisfaction that it was constitutionally warranted.

The petition was filed by G Kodeeswaran, a member of the Kallar community, who has applied for the TNPSC Group IV examination. He contended that reservation benefits available to genuinely backward communities were being diluted by the inclusion of certain Christian communities and converts without an adequate empirical assessment of their backwardness.