Madras HC adjourns two defamation suits against Savukku Shankar, including the suit of Senthilbalaji

The Madras High Court adjourned the defamation suit moved by the former minister of the State V Senthilbalaji against Savukku Sankar, to frame the issues.

The case was listed before Justice CV Karthikeyan. Since, the counsel for the plaintiff sought time to advance submission the matter was posted to July 9 and the issues regarding the suit will be framed on that day, observed the judge.

Senthilbalaji has filed a defamation suit against Savukku Shankar claiming Rs.2 crore as he made derogatory comments against him on social media.

The former minister also sought permanent injunction against Shankar from printing, publishing, disseminating or circulating any derogatory statements against him.

Another defamation suit moved by Lyca Productions against Savukku Shankar was heard by Justice CV Karthikeyan.

Since Savukku Shankar has not filed counter affidavit to the suit, the judge posted the matter on July 22 for further submission.

Lyca moved the suit claiming that Shankar made a statement about the production house that every penny of the company is earned from drug dealing and by using the special camps for drug trafficking.

Lyca is a reputed mobile operator in London without any evidence or documents the respondent airing defamatory statements, submitted the plaintiff.

It was also submitted that Shankar defamed the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal by alleging that he made a deal with Lyca to promote his daughter in film industry.