Madras HC adjourns quo warranto against EPS

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has adjourned a quo warranto petition filed against Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) the Leader of Opposition and General Secretary of AIADMK.

Petitioner A Subburathinam from Dindigul has filed a petition seeking to remove EPS from his position of the leader of opposition party and also recover the salary, benefits and other allowances.

The case was taken up by the first division bench of MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The bench wondered how the quo warranto is maintanable in the present case.

However, the petitioner contended that EPS has suppressed the details of his assets, properties and various transactions including gift deeds and sale deeds in the election affidavit.

Hence, the petitioner sought the removal of EPS from his position, before the MHC. The bench has not satisfied to the contentions to remove EPS and opined the petitioner should represent himself before the election commission.

Quo warranto petition is to decide whether the elected representatives is eligible to hold his office or not, observed the bench while questioning the maintanability of the petition.

Further, the bench directed the petitioner to explain how the quo warranto is maintainable on the ground which he contended against EPS and adjourned the matter to November 3 for further hearing.