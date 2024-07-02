Madras HC adjourns plea of custodial torture victim seeking enhancement of compensation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of the petition moved by V Kulangiyappan, a relative of Rajakannu, the deceased victim in the custodial torture, seeking enhancement of compensation.



When, Justice G Jayachandran taken up the case for hearing, the State sought time to file a counter to the petition.

After the request the judge posted the matter to July 16 for the State's submission.

The petitioner moved the petition seeking to direct the State to pay the final compensation to him under SC/ST Act.

The petitioner submitted that in 1993 the Kammapuram police illegally detained his mother Achi, uncle Rajakannu, and other relatives.

Further, it was submitted that the police brutally attacked his mother, his uncle, and other relatives including his brother Kullan and him.

Due to this brutal attack, Rajakannu died and others sustained severe injury, especially his mother Achi who was traumatized mentally and physically due to the sexual assault by the police, said the petition.

In 2006, the High Court convicted all the accused and granted interim compensation by directing the State to pay Rs. 1.35 lakh to Rajakannu's wife Parvathi, Rs. 50,000 to his mother Achi, Rs.25,000 to his brother Kullan, and Rs.10,000 to him, said the petitioner.

The petitioner contended that, despite all the victims including him belonging to the Scheduled community, the case was not registered under the SC/ST Act, said the petitioner.

Hence, the petitioner sought the HC to direct the State to enhance the compensation under the SC/ST Act.