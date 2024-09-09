Madras HC adjourns libel suit filed by EPS over Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of a defamation suit filed by the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) against Dhanapal, the brother of C Kanagaraj who was the prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case.

Advocate commissioner Karthikei Balan appointed by the court to record the evidence from Palaniswami submitted his report after recording the evidence. In the next hearing, the court is set to hear arguments of both sides.

Recording the submission Justice RMT Teekaa Raman posted the matter for arguments on September 27, while hearing the suit moved by the AIADMK general secretary.

EPS moved the suit seeking a gag order against Dhanapal to restrain him from making any remarks about him connecting him with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. Palaniswami also filed a libel of Rs 1.10 crore against Dhanapal, alleging that his political rivals are pushing him to make defamatory comments against him, connecting him to the Kodanad case, to defame the AIADMK.

EPS claimed that it was an agenda-driven plan to defame him after his ascendence as general secretary of AIADMK.

An application was filed by Edappadi Palaniswami seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his statements regarding the defamation suit, as it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols if he appeared physically before the master court.

Accepting the request the court appointed advocate Karthikei Balan to record Palaniswami's statement.

It may be noted that Dhanapal, the brother of C Kanagaraj who was the prime accused in the Kodanad heist case and killed in a car accident, spoke in several interviews linking EPS linked to the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.