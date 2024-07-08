Madras HC adjourns hearing on Jaffer Sadiq's plea in money laundering case for 2 weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of arrested drug kingpin and sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq for 2 weeks based on the arguments with Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the money laundering allegation on Monday.



According to Maalaimalar reports, Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at various premises linked to Jaffer Sadiq at Chennai and was arrested on March 9 by NCB sleuths in Delhi.

He was underground for nearly three weeks though his associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

Following this, Jaffer Sadiq filed a petition in the Madras High Court demanding that the arrest order to be quashed as he was not produced in the court within 24 hours.

As the hearing was held today, Enforcement Directorate argued in Madras High court to cancel Jaffer Sadiq plea on the arrest order in the money laundering act.