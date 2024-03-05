Madras HC adjourns final hearing of suo-motu against OPS

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh adjourned the final hearings of the suo motu criminal revision initiated against the discharge of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The suo motu initiated against OPS was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh for final hearing as per the fixed schedule.

However, the counsel on record for OPS sought an adjournment to accommodate senior counsel to appear in the case. At the request of the counsel, the judge posted the matter on March 25 and 26 for final hearing.

In 2006 the DVAC, Madurai, registered a case against OPS and his family members for accumulated wealth disproportionate to his wealth when he was revenue minister between 2001 - 2006 in the AIADMK regime.

The Investigation Officer (IO) N Kulothunga Pandian examined 272 witnesses and collected 235 documents for nearly 3 years and filed a final report in 2009 before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Theni, alleging that OPS's wealth has increased 10 times during his ministership.

However, after OPS regained a position in the cabinet of ministers in 2011, on the basis of the final report filed by a new IO, the special court Sivagangai discharged OPS and his family members from the DA case on December 3, 2012.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed the DVAC acts as a chameleon by changing its color as per who is in power while initiating a suo motu against the discharge of OPS.

The judge also said it is clear case where the High Court fails to exercise its Suo motu powers despite noticing glaring illegalities, it would be causing a miscarriage of justice by perpetuating the illegalities.