Madras HC adjourns election petitions against CM Vijay to Aug 25

CHENNAI: The High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on three election petitions challenging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's election from Perambur constituency to August 25, after his counsel sought time to file applications seeking rejection of the petitions.
Senior Counsels G Masilamani and Srinath Sridevan, appearing for Chief Minister Vijay, told Justice V Lakshminarayanan that they would file applications seeking rejection of the three election petitions challenging his victory in Perambur.
Accepting the submission, the judge posted the petitions for hearing on August 25.
The court also adjourned to August 25 another election petition filed by defeated DMK candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj challenging Vijay’s election from the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency.
In the May 2026 Assembly election in Perambur, Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes against 66,650 votes polled by RD Shekar, winning by a margin of 53,715 votes. Shekar has filed an election petition challenging Vijay’s election. Voters S Dinesh and TN Lakshmi Narasimhan have also filed separate petitions challenging his election from the constituency.
In his petition against CM Vijay's election to Tiruchy East, DMK candidate Irudayaraj alleged that Vijay had suppressed material information relating to pending cases, failed to disclose election expenses and engaged children in his election campaign.
The petition seeks to declare Vijay’s election void, declare Irudayaraj the returned candidate and stay any by-election pending disposal of the election petition.