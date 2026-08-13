Madras HC adjourns election petitions against CM Vijay to Aug 25

Senior Counsels G Masilamani and Srinath Sridevan, appearing for Chief Minister Vijay, told Justice V Lakshminarayanan that they would file applications seeking rejection of the three election petitions challenging his victory in Perambur.

Accepting the submission, the judge posted the petitions for hearing on August 25.

The court also adjourned to August 25 another election petition filed by defeated DMK candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj challenging Vijay’s election from the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency.