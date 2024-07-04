Madras HC adjourns drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's plea seeking to quash ED arrest

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of arrested drug kingpin and sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq's plea seeking to quash the arrest order issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the money laundering allegation.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan heard the petition moved by Jaffer Sadiq seeking to quash his arrest.

The petitioner submitted that the ED had failed to produce him before the Court within 24 hours of his arrest and sought for relief.

After the submission the bench posted the matter July 5 for further submission.

The ED sleuths from Chennai zone arrested Jaffer Sadiq in the Tihar Central Prison, New Delhi, where he has been lodged after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand.

The ED registered registered the case under the prevention of money laundering act connecting to the drug smuggling case.