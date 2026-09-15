Madras HC adjourns Aadhav Arjuna’s defamation case against MK Stalin to Sept 22

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Govindarajan Thilakavadi, Senior Counsel P. Wilson, appearing for DMK president MK Stalin, sought time to file a counter affidavit. The Court posted the matter to September 22.

TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna has filed a defamation petition before the Madras High Court over a social media post by the DMK IT Wing allegedly linking him to a drug trafficking case involving the seizure of narcotics worth Rs.258 crore in Chennai and Ramanathapuram. In his plea, Arjuna stated that the post falsely claimed that the alleged mastermind behind the drug trafficking operation was his close relative.