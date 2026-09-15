Madras HC adjourns Aadhav Arjuna’s defamation case against MK Stalin to Sept 22

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned to September 22 a defamation petition filed by TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna against DMK president MK Stalin over an alleged defamatory social media post.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Govindarajan Thilakavadi, Senior Counsel P. Wilson, appearing for DMK president MK Stalin, sought time to file a counter affidavit. The Court posted the matter to September 22.
TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna has filed a defamation petition before the Madras High Court over a social media post by the DMK IT Wing allegedly linking him to a drug trafficking case involving the seizure of narcotics worth Rs.258 crore in Chennai and Ramanathapuram. In his plea, Arjuna stated that the post falsely claimed that the alleged mastermind behind the drug trafficking operation was his close relative.
Arjuna contended that the allegation was false, fabricated and malicious, and that he had no connection with the accused. He alleged that the post was part of a targeted campaign to tarnish his reputation. He further argued that Stalin, as the party president, exercised control and supervision over the party’s affairs, including its IT Wing, and was therefore responsible for the defamatory post.
Arjuna has sought removal of the posts, an unconditional apology in Tamil and English, an order restraining the respondents from publishing similar defamatory statements, and surrender of the electronic devices allegedly used to make the posts. He has also sought Rs.1 crore in damages for loss of reputation, personal injury and mental agony.