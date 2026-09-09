Madras HC acquits man sentenced to death in Pocso case

“This case stands as a classic textbook illustration of how draconian statutory provisions can be weaponised, holding an innocent person beneath the suspended sword of a death sentence,” observed a Division Bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan.

The Bench set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed by the Principal Sessions Court (Pocso Act Cases), Sivaganga, on April 20, 2026, and directed that Chandran be released forthwith unless his custody was required in any other case.