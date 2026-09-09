Madras HC acquits man sentenced to death in Pocso case

MADURAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday acquitted Chandran, who was sentenced to death by a Sivaganga Pocso court in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of five children, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.
“This case stands as a classic textbook illustration of how draconian statutory provisions can be weaponised, holding an innocent person beneath the suspended sword of a death sentence,” observed a Division Bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan.
The Bench set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed by the Principal Sessions Court (Pocso Act Cases), Sivaganga, on April 20, 2026, and directed that Chandran be released forthwith unless his custody was required in any other case.
“The Pocso Act is intentionally stringent, designed as a shield to protect children from exploitation. Yet, it is deeply painful to witness instances where vulnerable children are used as pawns by adults to settle private scores, rendering the child a victim twice over,” the judges observed.
The High Court found material contradictions in the prosecution witnesses' accounts, particularly regarding how the children had assembled at the accused's house. It also questioned the absence of any natural reaction from neighbours at the alleged place of occurrence.
The court further noted the unexplained delay in lodging the complaint and the failure to recover the mobile phone allegedly used by the children before the incident. It held that the absence of this objective evidence added to the reasonable doubt.
The Bench also held that the trial court had erred in convicting Chandran under Section 4 of the Pocso Act when no specific charge had been framed under that provision.