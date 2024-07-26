Madhya Pradesh CM woos Coimbatore firms; offers packages, manpower, cotton

COIMBATORE: Hard selling his State to businesspersons in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said an office to facilitate investments to his State would soon be opened in Coimbatore, one of the key industrial hubs in Tamil Nadu.

Yadav added that Coimbatore could play a key role in the industrial growth of the State, just like it did in the case of Tamil Nadu, and specifically mentioned the financial packages, and cheap land and cotton to attract the textile firms that have made western Tamil Nadu their base.

Speaking at an interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’, which was organised as part of ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh: Global Investors Summit’ to be held next February, he said the two states share striking similarities in natural and mineral resources, culture and tradition.

“As Madhya Pradesh has a conducive environment for starting business, I am here to convince the entrepreneurs to set up their units in our State. Textile firms across the country are already attracted towards Madhya Pradesh, as we provide best financial packages, availability of cheap land and cotton,” he said, and emphasised on the availability of a skilled workforce and safe environment for women workers.

“Coimbatore played an integral role towards the growth of the industrial sector in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Coimbatore could also play its part in the growth of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Even as he tried to lure entrepreneurs from here, Yadav said the intention was not to take away business firms from Tamil Nadu, but to only facilitate their expansion to Madhya Pradesh.

The office in Coimbatore would be a bridge between the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he added.

He also lauded Tamil Nadu for being a frontrunner in textiles, automobiles, pump manufacturing and various other sectors.