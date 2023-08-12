Ma Subramanian provides NQAS and LaQshya certificates

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the National Quality Assurance Scheme (NQAS) award and Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) certification ceremony at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar on Saturday.

The National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme is undertaken by the Union Health Ministry to recognise the healthcare facilities that are performing well towards the improvement of treatment and medical care. The NQAS certification also provides additional credibility to public hospitals.

Meanwhile, LaQshya is an initiative by the Union Government to improve the quality of care during intrapartum and immediate post-partum period in labour eoom and maternity wards in all Government Medical College Hospitals, District headquarters hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The minister gave away the certificates to the qualified healthcare facilities and presided over the ceremony. Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Director of National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar were present.