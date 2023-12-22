Ma Subramanian inspects Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Thoothukudi Medical College after the recent flooding in the hospital premises due to the heavy rainfall in the district. He also inspected the medical camps being organised in the flood affected areas of Thoothukudi.

The state health department is conducting medical camps in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi. The mobile medical units are conducting camps in 3-4 localities in a day and the units have been deployed across these districts. More than 2,082 camps have been held through the medical mobile units and at least 100 people are benefitted in each camp. A total of 66,576 people have been treated in the camps, the health minister said.

As many as 134 people have been diagnosed with fever, more than 1,441 people have been reported to have cold and cough. The emergency vehicles and ambulances from the nearby districts were also deployed in the flood affected areas to cater to the medical needs of the people.

Talking about the medical facilities at the Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital, he said that though the district health department officials have made arrangements to ensure regular power supply for the ICU patients at the hospital, Cath lab has been impacted and is not functioning currently.

However, there was no loss of life due to lack of power or water logging. The power supply has been restored and a few wards still remain inundated.

"The patients, along with equipment and drugs were moved to the first floor by the medical staff as the hospital premises started flooding. Some of the equipment from the cardiology department had been damaged at the hospital due to the heavy rains since they could not be moved. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has informed the concerned authorities to ensure that the equipment are functioning as the water had receded," he added.

Since the mortuary has been flooded at the hospital, the dead bodies are being sent to Tenkasi Government Hospital for postmortem. The food is being prepared in the first floor and drinking water is also being provided.

The rainwater is also being pumped out from the hospital, Primary Health Centers in the district and the debris removal works will be undertaken, along with the civic authorities.

The state health department is also in talks with the private hospitals, through the National Health Mission , Project Director, in the district to conduct additional mega medical camps for the public in the flood affected areas and these camps will be conducted on Sunday.