Ma Subramanian inaugurates various projects in Saidapet

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian laid the foundation stone of a community health center and inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Library Building at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs in Saidapet. He also inaugurated a ration shop constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs.



Following the inauguration, he laid the foundation of a community health centre, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore in Chinnamalai, Venkatapuram. The centers are aimed at making healthcare accessible in the urban residential areas for basic healthcare facilities, and cutting down the patient workload at tertiary care hospitals.

He also laid the foundation stone of an Anganwadi center in Annamalai Nagar, West Mambalam. The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 35.45 lakh through the Constituency Development Fund at 3rd Street. Besides this, a new building is being constructed for an indoor playground in RV Nagar in Jafferkhanpet.

The minister said that various completed projects and the initiation of several new programs were announced for Saidapet and responding to the Deputy Mayor's request, community health centers have been established, amounting to Rs 1.50 crores.



Talking about the construction work of AIIMS Madurai, the minister said that while visiting Tokyo, he had spoken to the officials in Japan, as the project is being developed with funds from JICA.

"During my visit to Tokyo, Japan, I along with the Chief minister, met with the Vice President and inquired about the construction project," he added saying, "that it is scheduled to commence at the end of 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2028."