Ma Subramanian inaugurates Red Run marathon in Chennai

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday, inaugurated the Red Run marathon organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society. The minister inaugurated the Youth Festival 2023-24 with the state level Red Run Marathon that saw a participation of students in various categories. Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society organised the marathon in which students between the ages of 17 to 25 years from 550 colleges from all districts participated.

As many as 222 male students, 162 female students and nine third gender persons participated and completed the run. The run was organised to raise awareness about AIDS and first prize of Rs.35,000, second prize of Rs 25,000 and third prize of Rs 15,000 was given, besides the medals.

The winners will represent Tamil Nadu at the National Marathon in Goa.

Talking about the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, he said that HIV prevalence is 0.22 percent in India, and in Tamil Nadu, it is 0.17 percent. A total of Rs 2.17 crore was spent on the food items being provided to these patients for the year 2022-23 on 6,786 HIV affected children.

The department is working towards prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and there are 34 relaxation centers, 55 combined medical teatment centers, and 64 treatment centers work. He said that awareness is being created about HIV and it's prevention across the State.