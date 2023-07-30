Ma Subramanian inaugurates new buildings in Pudukkottai

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated several new buildings including a sub health center in Pudukkottai on Sunday. He also undertook the inspection of a PHC in the district.

A new building for the state health department was inaugurated at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore for public use by the minister.

The health minister also made a surprise inspection at Government Primary Health Center Alathur in Pudukkottai. He interacted with the patients who have been treated successfully at the Primary Health Center.

During the inspection, it was observed that three people have benefited from the "Idhayam Kappom" scheme at the PHC. Under the scheme, 14 compound medicines were made available at primary health care centers and secondary health care centers. This helped in proper and timely treatment of heart patients at the PHC.