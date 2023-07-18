Ma Subramanian distributes free bicycle to school students

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian distributed free bicycles to the students at the Saidapet Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam zone on Tuesday. The minister interacted with the students and asked them what special day it was on Tuesday and few students answered it correctly stating 18th July is celebrated as Tamil Nadu day.

The minister said that the six students who answered correctly will be given the first year tuition fees on behalf of Saidapet assembly constituency member in whatever speciality they pursue.

A total of 31,507 students are studying in 35 higher secondary schools under the Greater Chennai Corporation, of which 5,188 students are studying in class 11th in the academic year 2022-2023 and will be given bicycles. A total of 291 students from Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School were given bicycles and 241 students from Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School were given bicycles. At least 75 students from the Chennai High School in West Mambalam were also given bicycles.

The minister said that the Greater Chennai Corporation Administration is working towards increasing the standard of education in Chennai schools. The pass percentage of the 10th and 12th classes of the Corporation has increased to 90 per cent due to the structure of the Corporation education department and the new facilities established in the schools.

Last week, an upgraded computer classroom was inaugurated in the locality at a cost of Rs 30 lakh from the Ward Member Development Fund. The encroachment land of about 32 acres near this school has been reclaimed and a huge playground has been constructed there and all the facilities have been established and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development has inaugurated the ground.

The minister said that even though the Chennai Corporation was upgraded to the Greater Chennai Corporation, all the schools in the suburbs were not recognized as Corporation schools but it is being done now.

The free bicycle programme is a program to encourage students to think of a bicycle not as a tool to cover the distance between home and school, but as a great exercise device. The reason for providing these bicycles to the 11th class students is that they should get awareness about exercise at a young age and they should go to educational institutions on time. This scheme benefits 4,89,600 students in Tamil Nadu every year and Rs 235.92 crores has been spent on it, " the minister said.