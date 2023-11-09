Ma Su writes to Centre to extend counselling for vacant PG medical seats

CHENNAI: After the approval for conducting an additional round of counseling for filling the vacant MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu, the state government has written to Union Health Ministry to allow counselling for admission to post Graduate Medical -DNB and MDS seats in the State of Tamil Nadu as a total of 128 seats are vacant.

Health minister Ma Subramanian wrote to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stating that the counseling for admission to Post Graduate Medical or DNB and MDS Seats in the State of Tamil Nadu has been completed on 25th October, 2023.

The minister said that even after the end of four rounds of counseling, 69 seats in MD and MS, 11 seats in DNB and 48 seats in MDS courses are still vacant.

He requested to allow Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counseling for PG MD, MS, DNB and MDS seats also and consequently direct the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India to extend the last date for Post Graduate admissions.

Ma Subramanian thanked the Union Health Ministry to agree and allow for additional round of counseling for All India Quota and the state quota MBBS seats, which is being taken up now. He added that filling up of the PG seats will not only help the needy students in getting admission to the PG courses but also will be helpful to the medical education in the State.