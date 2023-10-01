Ma Su visits bus accident victims in the Nilgiris

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian visited the bus accident victims in the Nilgiris district on Sunday. The minister inspected the treatment being provided to the accident victims.



The vehicle had 60 people including children and yesterday, nine dead bodies were recovered. He paid tribute to the people who died in the accident. As many as 32 people have been admitted to the Coonoor Government Hospital and are currently stable. Two people are being treated each in Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital and Ooty Government Hospital.

The health minister along with the Nilgiris Collector K Ramachandran visited the hospitals and inspected the treatment being given to them. He said that a total of 14 doctors have been treating the patients at the Coonoor Government Hospital and all of them are stable. Among these patients, 15 people are having only minor injuries and they were shifted to a shelter nearby. They are being provided counselling. Two people had multi fractures and other complications, so they were sent to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, " he said.

One of the patients at the Coimbatore Government Hospital had major impact and is being treated under monitoring. The other patient is stable. The patients at the Ooty Government Hospital are also being treated and they remain stable. The minister met the family members of the patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and also handed over the Chief Minister's Relief Fund cheques to the victims. He gave Rs 1 lakh cheque to two people who were severely injured and being treated at Ooty Government Hospital and Rs 50,000 cheque to 32 people with minor injuries at Coonoor Government Hospital.

Health minister said that the steps are being taken to send these people to their home town upon recovery. The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service providers for speedy service. The private ambulances were also assisting along with government ambulances, " he said.