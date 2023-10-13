Ma Su urges Mansukh Mandaviya to surrender vacant seats to TN

CHENNAI: With 16 seats under All India Quota from Tamil Nadu Government Medical colleges, 3 seats in AIIMS Madurai, and 67 seats in deemed universities and self-financing medical colleges in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to surrender the seats to Tamil Nadu and allow to undertake counselling for filling up these seats.

Tamil Nadu has completed four rounds of counselling in coordination with the Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Union Government for the academic year 2023-24 by 30th September 2023.

All the MBBS seats under State Quota in the Government Medical Colleges and Self Financing Medical Colleges have been filled up by the State Government. However, 16 all India Quota seats in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, 3 seats in AIIMS, Madurai, 50 seats in Deemed universities, and 17 seats under the management quota in Self Financing Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu are still remaining vacant at the end of counselling.

Ma Subramanian stated that each MBBS seat is coveted and is a precious national resource and there are lakhs of students waiting to get into these seats. If these seats are surrendered to the State Quota, and the last date for MBBS admissions is extended by the National Medical Commission and also, permission is given to the Tamil Nadu State Government to conduct further rounds of counselling, these precious seats can be filled up.

He added that such a move will be beneficial for the students and even though the classes have commenced for MBBS and BDS courses, these students can be accommodated by way of conducting special sessions for them.