Ma Su releases rank list for Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha courses

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for seats to BAMS, BHMS, BNYS and BSMS categories for Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy medical courses. M Hariharan from Chennai topped the rank list.

Out of the total 254 seats for Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy categories, 92 seats have been allocated to the government school students under the 7.5 percent reservation quota. G Tirumala from Dharmapuri topped the list under the 7.5 percent category.

There are a total of 862 seats in self-financing colleges, with 71 seats for the 7.5 percent category. Of the 2015 total seats, 260 seats are surrendered for the all India quota.

The cut off for general category across all groups is 137 and 107 for other categories. There were about 2,695 applications received in the government quota in the State, of which 2,530 were found eligible and 602 was the top score.

For the 7.5 percent government school students quota, 596 applications were received, 556 were eligible with 363 being the top score.

Under the management quota, 1,040 applications were received, 968 were eligible, and 506 was the top score in the category. Meanwhile, for the All India quota seats, 942 applications were received, 913 were eligible and 506 was top of score.

The counselling is going to be started on Oct 26, 2023 and seat allotment would end on Oct 29, 2023.

All India counselling will be held on Oct 31st, 2023. The management quota counselling will be held from November 1, 2023.