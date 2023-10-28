Ma Su provides financial aid under 'Vaalvin Mudhal 1000 Nannaatkal' to pregnant women

CHENNAI: The Health minister on Saturday, gave away the financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to 5,000 pregnant women and new mothers as part of 'Vaalvin Mudhal 1000 Nannaatkal' (First 1000 good days of life).

The scheme aims at providing financial benefit to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they get adequate nutrition.

The scheme launched on July 1st, 2023 in Ranipet is expected to benefit around 38.2 crore mothers across the State.

Under the scheme, financial aid is being transferred directly to pregnant women and newborns to help them tackle nutritional deficiencies. Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 is being provided in seven installments during the period of 1000 days.

This would be counted from the day the woman conceives including 270 to 280 days of maternity period, 365 days of the child post birth and the next 365 days of the childhood. The pregnant women are also being tracked for anaemia, immunity, low birth weight, vaccination and others.

The health minister said that the scheme is functioning well across the State. So far, 8,163 mothers have benefited under the scheme, since the inception of the scheme and further 5,294 mothers have been given financial assistance on Saturday. The minister discussed the scheme with the Deputy Director of Health Services in all the districts.

He also said that the Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Financial Assistance Scheme is being provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Union Government. The contribution of the Union Government is up to Rs 3,000 and the total amount is given in five installments and the first installment was delayed for about 2 lakh people in the State.

In this regard, the Director of Public Health went to Delhi and informed the officials of the Union Government about the delay. The outstanding amount of Rs 3,000 will be paid once the issue is resolved within one month and the State Government's share has been given to the beneficiaries.

Health walk to be inaugurated on Nov 4

Talking about the health walk programme in the State, the health minister said that the Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the programme on November 04th, 2023. He further said that a committee has been formed to improve the implementation of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in the State.

The recommendation by the committee will be presented to the Chief Minister as soon as they are available and the complaints regarding the insurance plan can be addressed by the doctors of the respective hospital. The public can also contact 104 helpline or the toll free number 1800 425 3993.