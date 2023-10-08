Ma Su pays tribute to firecrackers accident victims

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian met the families of the firecracker accident victims at the Oxford Medical College and Hospital at Attibele, Karnataka on Sunday. He also handed over the financial aid on behalf of the government to the family members of the victims.

The minister laid floral tributes to the bodies of the 14 people who died in the explosion in the accident.

He also handed over Rs 3 lakh cheque to the family members of the deceased people from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund, on behalf of the State government and consoled the family members.

A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was given to two seriously injured persons who are receiving treatment at the hospital treatment.

A total of 14 persons from 5 districts of Tamil Nadu have lost their lives in the accident and their bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy. The government made arrangements to take the bodies to the native places.

The minister said that the two injured persons are being treated at Bangalore's St John's Hospital and Victoria Hospital and their condition is now stable.

He further stated that the State government has made necessary arrangements to provide medical assistance to the affected people and to bring those who need further treatment to Tamil Nadu.