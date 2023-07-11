Ma Su participates in World Population Day awareness programme

CHENNAI: On account of World Population Day, Health Minister Ma Subramanian participated in an awareness programme at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar, on Tuesday.

He said that awareness programmes focus on educating people on family planning, and the government has been popularising the slogans for having only two children per couple since the day is being observed in the State.

"The population of Tamil Nadu has increased to 8.4 million and the total population of India is over 132 crores. We can see that the population is increasing by more than 1 crore every year. Due to the increase in population, the livelihood of the people gets affected and thus, the government is creating awareness on family planning measures. People are also given pamphlets with information on permanent contraception for both men and women, temporary contraceptives, and the use of contraceptive pills," he said.

He added that the State Health Department along with the social welfare department is creating awareness programmes in districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri to address various cases of child marriage.