Ma Su orders transfer of Chief Medical Officer at Paramakudi GH for negligence

CHENNAI: State health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday issued orders to transfer the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Paramakudi Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram for being negligent in his duties.

During a surprise inspection at the hospital on Tuesday morning, the minister found that the hospital was not well-maintained. In particular, he noticed that the CT scan room was not clean and hence posed infection risks.

These instances revealed that the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital was being negligent in his duties and impacting public health services, the minister said, and ordered his immediate transfer.

Based on Ma Subramanian's instructions, the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services has sought for an explanation from the Deputy Director of Health Services in the district over the the CMO's negligence in exercising his duties and maintaining the hospital premises.