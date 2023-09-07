Ma Su orders cancellation of partnership with diagnostic center at Theni Govt Hosp

CHENNAI: The health department cancelled the contract with a diagnostic center, Krishna Diagnostics, which was pn a public-private partnership contract at the Theni Government Medical College Hospital, after the health minister inspected the diagnostic center and found that they have been charging the public for scans and tests.

He inspected the Theni Government Medical College on Thursday morning.

The diagnostic center in the hospital was run under contract by Krishna Diagnostics in a Public Private Partnership.

Upon inspection, the minister found that the center charged Rs 2500 from the public for the MRI tests.

He immediately ordered the cancellation of the agreement entered into by Krishna Diagnostics Company with Theni Government Medical College Hospital in Public-Private Partnership.

Health minister ordered to provide new MRI machine and provide free service through National Health Mission at the medical college and hospital.



He also ordered to appoint adequate staff for carrying out the scans.