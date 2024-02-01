Ma Su lays foundation for MMC & dental college hostel buildings

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian laid the foundation stone for the hostel building for postgraduate medical students of Madras Medical College and the hostel building for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Government Dental College.

The 14 floors PG hostel will have 464 dormitories in the building and will spread over an area of 2,53,546 sq ft area. The hostel will include various facilities like recreation room, gym, reading room, etc. and will be constructed at a cost of Rs 132.24 crores.

The hostel facility for the students of Government Dental College and Hospital will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 64.90 crores on an area of 1,50,136 sq ft with 13 floors. The hostel will have 274 dormitories with various facilities like a visitor room, medical room, kitchen, and gym.

Health minister said that the buildings will be constructed to accommodate approximately 1,500 students at a total cost of Rs 197.14 crores. "The works have been handed over to the Public Works Department to complete these buildings within 18 months. The department had constructed the Kalaignar Centenary Government Hospital in Guindy at a fast pace and we hope this would also be done in a similar manner, " he said.

Appointment orders for doctors appointed through MRB

After several legal issues, the certificate verifications for the posts of doctors appointed through Medical Recruitment Board has been completed.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday, said that the verification of documents has been done for 1,021 posts.

"Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board conducted the examination to hire assistant surgeons in government hospitals on April 25, 2023 after a delay due to postponement of the examination for about three years. As many as 25,000 students had appeared for the examination last year, of which 1,021 will be selected. There was a delay in the appointment as the merit marks had be given to doctors who worked during COVID-19 pandemic. The counselling will be held on February 3rd, 2024 and February 4th, 2024 for 20 districts initially based on the vacancies. For the first time, a counselling process will be followed for the appointment to ensure a transparent process in the appointment.

In order to ensure that no seats remain vacant and there is no appointment in a non-transparent manner, we have declared the districts for counselling and doctors can take the postings in these places."

He said that as more vacancies are available, doctors can participate in the general counselling on the subsequent years after one year. This list of appointment will be finalized on 05th Feb, 2024 after completion of counselling during the day. After the list is finalised, the appointment orders will be handed over at 10 am on February 6th, 2024 at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.