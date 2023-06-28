Ma Su lays foundation for building at govt maternity hosp in Egmore

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday laid foundation for four storey building at the Government maternity hospital in Egmore at an estimated cost of Rs 5.89 crore allocated during the financial year budget 2023 – 2024 by Chennai Corporation.

The minister stated that the government fertility centers in Chennai and Madurai will be inaugurated in September, and many people will be benefitted from this instead of spending a huge amount in private hospitals for treatment.

“People across from the state visit the government maternity hospital for treatment, and those infants kept in incubator care, suffer without proper shelter and food. So, the building will be constructed under namakku name thittam with several facilities including 100 beds, and a canteen for the mothers of infants in incubator care. The project has been carried out under combined funds of International Marathon Institution, namakku naame thitam and NULM,” said Subramanian.



The Indian Oil Corporation has funded Rs 30 lakh for visitors restroom and kitchen in the hospital, also Rs 30 lakh for a human milk bank for the children. The work for these facilities will commence soon.

In addition, based on the request from the public government fertility centers has being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore in Egmore and Madurai.

“The construction work is expected to be completed soon and will carry out study and experiment. In September, the centers will be opened to the public. This would be the first government fertility center in the country and more people will be benefitted through it,” said the health minister.

Chennai Mayor R Priya, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Dean Dr E Theranirajan, ward members, and other senior officials were part of the event.