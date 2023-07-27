Ma Su inspects registration camps of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the registration camps of 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme in Saidapet, Virugambakkam, and Maduravoyal on Thursday. He oversaw the registration process and spoke to the people applying for the scheme at the camps.

Under the scheme, the application registration camp for the head of the family has been started in 3 phases. The application forms have already been issued to the general public for registration purposes. In the first phase, the completed forms are being registered through the camps from 24th July 2023 to 4th August 2023.

There are 1,428 ration shops in Chennai and in the first phase, people in the areas covering 704 shops are being registered. A total of 1,730 application registration camps are being conducted in Chennai and 2,266 biometric devices are being used in each camp. Also, 704 special camp in-charge officers, 1,730 volunteers, 704 assistant volunteers, 1,515 guards, and 154 mobile teams have been set up for these special camps.

A total of 1,730 special camps are being conducted at ration shops with a special camp for 500 family cards.

In the 2nd phase, the camps will be held from August 5 to 16 at 724 ration shops. Special camps will be held in the third phase from August 17 to 28 for those who could not register in the first two phases. Application forms have been issued to 5,30,572 people in Chennai and 2,01,050 filled forms have been registered in the last three days," he said.