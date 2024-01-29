Ma Su inspects construction of Tindivanam Government District Headquarters Hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian and the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare K S Masthan visited and inspected the newly constructed hospital building at the Tindivanam Government District Headquarters Hospital on Monday.

The new hospital building is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crores.

There were district government headquarters hospitals in 19 places in Tamil Nadu and new buildings with upgraded facilities are being constructed in these hospitals.

The state government has allocated funds of Rs 1,100 crore for the same.

Health minister said that with an aim of increasing the infrastructure of the government headquarters hospital in Tindivanam, the additional funds were allocated and the construction of the new hospital buildings is in progress.

Of the Rs 60 crores, an amount of Rs 40 crores has been earmarked for the construction works at Tindivanam Government General Hospital and Rs 20 crore for hospital machinery and infrastructure."

The hospital with five floors is being constructed at a total area of 12,475 sq.m. It will also have an exclusive Obstetrics and Gynecology block with an area of 1,000 sq.m on the second, third and fourth floors. A surgery building, a mortuary building and casualty will be built in the ground floor. The hospital will also have five operation theatres and scan facility in the premises.

The minister said that people from the rural areas near Tindivanam have to go to Villupuram or Puducherry Hospital for emergency treatment, which is considerably far away. Thus, the district hospital would make medical care easily and timely accessible for the people.

Health minister also inaugurated several health buildings at the Mudiyampakkam Government Hospital in Villupuram, including a testing room for detecting hearing impairment in infants, and a counselling unit for transpersons.

Additional Infant Intensive Care Unit with 12 beds to cater to the need of infants was also inaugurated at the Kiliyanur Primary Health Center, along with three other sub health centers in the district.