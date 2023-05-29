Ma Su inaugurates several healthcare facilities in Namakkal

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday inaugurated several health facilities, including a new CT scan centre, at Tiruchengode Government Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crores and other buildings at two Government Primary Health Centers in Namakkal.

The new CT scan centre has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 crore by the National Welfare Board at Tiruchengode Government Hospital in Namakkal District. An additional building at Seetharampalayam Government Urban Primary Health Center at an estimate of Rs 40 lakh and another new building for the Public Health Unit at Kokkarayanpet Government Primary Health Center at an estimate of Rs 50 lakh on Sunday.

"A new blood bank at a cost of Rs 30 lakh is also being constructed in Chinnapendyal. Steps are also being taken to purchase advanced medical equipment for the infant care units in Tiruchengode Government Hospital. A 50-bed multidisciplinary hospital building will be constructed here," said Ma Subramanian.

He said that since Tiruchengode attracts a lot of pilgrims, it is important to strengthen the medical infrastructure of the government hospital there. A CT scan center will benefit all the people who visit the place from othe places.

"As per the announcements in the assembly, we will be setting up district headquarters hospitals in 25 places and there are 18 district headquarters government hospital. The orders have been issued for the construction of new buildings and the files have been sent to the finance department for approval. In ten days, those works will be completed and very soon the works for the construction of the hospital will be started.

Further, he said that public health unit buildings are going to be constructed in Rasipuram at a cost of Rs 36.50 crore and the foundation stone for that too will be laid very soon. Other buildings at a cost of Rs 50 lakh each in Pillanallur and Eranapuram, a building costing Rs 60 lakh in Namakrippet, a building costing Rs 22.75 lakh in Puduchatram and a building costing Rs 80 lakh in Manikampalayam will be constructed.