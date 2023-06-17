Ma Su inaugurates Russian Educational Fair for medical students

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the second edition of All India Russian Educational Fair 2023 that is being organised for the medical aspirants from the city and the neighbouring districts on Saturday.

Various officials including Oleg N Avdeev, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in South India, Gennadii A Rogalev, Vice-Consul and Director, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, and Ravi Chandran C, MD of Study Abroad Educational Consultants were present.

The fair is being held on Saturday and Sunday for students to secure on-the-spot admissions for their preferred Bachelor's and Post-graduate degree programs at the fair. The courses for the 2023-24 academic year are scheduled to commence from September, 2023.

The Russian universities have made available over 5,000 medical seats to Indian students in the academic year 2023-24.

Various universities participating in the fair include Volgograd State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, National Research Nuclear University 'MEPhI', Kursk State Medical University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and Higher School of Economics.

The officials said that all Russian Universities fully meet the National Medical Commission's latest criteria for recognising MBBS courses offered abroad.

The NMC's recognition of their degrees is indispensable for Indian students who complete their education in Russian universities to practice medicine in their home country.

Indian students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and who have passed the higher secondary school exam or its equivalent can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in medicine in Russia. Tamil medium students can also apply. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia.

Depending upon the university, and the place of study, the course fee can range from US$ 3,500 to US$ 6,000 per year for courses in English medium and 100 grants will be given by the Russian Government's annual Scholarship Program to Indian students.

The educational fair will also be conducted in other parts of Tamil Nadu including Madurai on June 20, in Trichy on June 21, in Salem on June 22, and in Coimbatore on June 23.