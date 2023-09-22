Ma Su inaugurates mammogram machine at RSRM Hospital

CHENNAI: Breast cancer remains the second most common cause of death from cancer across the globe. While 2.39 lakh women in India have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer, Tamil Nadu reported 21,000 new breast cancer cases.

In order to facilitate early screening and detection, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a newly installed mammogram machine with CR Reader at the Raja Sir Ramasamy Mudaliyar maternity hospital on Thursday.

The incidence of cancer is higher in urban women, reporting about one case out of 22 when compared to that of rural women, which is about 1 in 60. The incidence rate in Chennai is about 0.052 percent.

Oncologists emphasize early detection as it greatly increases the chances of successful treatment and complete cure, and mammogram helps in detecting cancerous changes in the breast even before the appearance of clinical signs and symptoms.

The newly installed mammogram machine at RSRM hospital costs about Rs 17 lakhs. The minister insisted that women after the age of 40 should get mammogram screening done once in 2 years and women with a family history of breast cancer should get it done every year from the age of 35.

The Health Minister interacted with a newly delivered 24-year-old mother in RSRM hospital who was diagnosed with a complete heart block during her antenatal period. The patient was appropriately diagnosed and a pacemaker was fixed by a team of cardiologists from Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The mother delivered a healthy baby after the procedure and they are recovering well.

The minister also inaugurated the annual sports festival of Stanley Medical College "STANLEA 23" at the Stanley Hostel grounds, which is witnessing the participation of medical students from all over Tamil Nadu.

The Health Minister advised the students on the importance of physical work, doing regular exercises, and participating in various sports activities as it prevents several diseases and is essential for the overall well-being of the students.

Various sports events have been conducted for boys and girls at the college, and about 1,800 participants from 40 medical colleges are participating in 16 and 14 events for male and female students respectively.