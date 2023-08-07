Ma Su inaugurates Intensified Mission Indradhanush vaccination camp

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Intensified Mission Indradhanush vaccination camp 5.0-2023, for the administration of vaccination to children below the age of five years and pregnant mothers at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Monday.

The camps have been launched for the individuals who have missed the vaccination during the Universal Immunisation Programme.

The children below the age of five years and pregnant women are administered several vaccines including Rotavirus vaccine, Measles-Rubella vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Tetanus and diphtheria vaccine, as part of Universal Immunisation Programme. However, in case if they miss on any vaccinations as per the schedule, they can be vaccinated at the Indradhanush camps.

Health minister also gave away pamphlets, posters and audio visual awareness materials for village health nurses, along with the explainers for missed vaccination schedule and issuing of vaccination certificate on U-WIN platform.

Health minister said that the Universal Immunisation Programme has been implemented in Tamil Nadu since 1985 against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases

Under this scheme, around 10 lakh pregnant mothers and 9.16 lakh infants are vaccinated annually.

Additionally, a total of 1,72,365 pregnant mothers and 6,94,083 children have been given the missing doses of vaccination through 2,98,123 Mission Indradhanush camps, which has been running in 4 phases since 2014.

The Intensified Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 project-2023, in Tamil Nadu is planned to be implemented in three rounds, with each round for six days. The first round being implemented from 07 August, 2023 to 12 August, 2023, second round from 11 September, 2023 to 16 September, 2023 and third round from 09 October, 2023 to 14 October, 2023.

"A house-to-house survey was conducted in Tamil Nadu from 15th July, 2023 to 31 July, 2023 to identify missing or overdue children under 5 years of age and pregnant mothers. A total of 86,940 people including 72,760 children and 14,180 pregnant mothers were found to be unvaccinated," the minister said.

He said that the Intensified Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 is being implemented as a major initiative to eradicate Measles and Rubella. The initiative will also prioritize the provision of Pneumonia and FIPV 3rd dose vaccines.

Vaccination details of all children and expectant mothers who missed or are overdue for the vaccines in all three rounds of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 program will be uploaded on UWIN website. The minister added that all 11 types of vaccines are adequately stocked in the State and 10.85 lakh doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines are in stock.