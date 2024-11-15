Ma Su holds review meeting with Joint Director of Health Services

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian held a review meeting with the Joint Director of Health Services on Friday. Various health schemes of the department were discussed at the meeting.

Addressing the media, Subramanian said that the State has achieved a reduction in maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate.

“We intend to bring the maternal mortality rate to zero. Maternal Mortality rate was 73 in 2020-21, which has decreased continuously to 52 in 2022-23, 45.5 in 2023-24 and further to 39.4 until October 2024. The infant mortality rate was 9.7 in 2020-21 and 10.4 in 2021-22, and 10.2 in 2022-23, decreased to 8.2 in the last financial year 2023-24. The ratio further declined to 7.7 till October 2024,” the minister said.

Talking about the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Financial Assistance Scheme, he said that lakhs of women benefit from this scheme, with over 3.02 lakh women benefiting this year. “Many irregularities were found in identifying beneficiaries and action has been taken against those responsible,” he added.

The health minister assured that all the Primary Health Centres have adequate stock of snakebite and dog bite drugs. “We’ve ensured the uninterrupted availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine at all PHCs,” he pointed out.

Additionally, around 1,333 new PHC buildings and Community Health Centres have been opened in all districts. More than 750 buildings are under construction and new buildings have been announced for improved medical infrastructure. “The attendance of employees is being monitored through biometric software to streamline administration,” stated the minister. “Inspections will be conducted in urban health centres as it has been reported that doctors are absent from these centres in the evening. The respective district health officials will monitor the situation.”