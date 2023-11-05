Ma Su holds review meeting on dengue prevention measures

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the district health officials and reviewed the dengue control measures, availability of medicines, treatment procedures being followed at the hospitals, and testing of samples in the laboratories across the State.

After inspecting the Dengue wards set up in Thiruvallur District Government General Hospital, the Health Minister discussed the dengue prevention measures with the local civic authorities.

The Minister said that all the dengue patients are stable, and the situation remains under control.



With 53 cases of dengue in a day, a total of 6,222 cases of dengue are being reported daily.

The active cases have seen a slight dip, and there are 571 people who are being treated for dengue in hospitals across Tamil Nadu.

The maximum number of 3,15,796 dengue sample tests have been conducted this year.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, all the machinery and medicines are in adequate stock. The cases of Chikungunya and monsoon-related illnesses are in control, and there is no need to panic," said the Minister.

Talking about the Thiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, he said that there will be three more medical camps this month, and five medical camps will be conducted in December.

The camps are likely to continue till the northeast monsoon ends. For more than four months, there have been no deaths due to dengue in Thiruvallur.

The Minister said that the member of the Assembly from Thiruvallur had requested to set up a Department of Cardiology at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, and the cardiology department is being set up at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore in medical college hospitals.

He announced that since there is a need for improved medical infrastructure for cardiac illnesses, steps will be taken to set up a cardiology department at Tiruvallur Medical College Hospital in the next financial year.