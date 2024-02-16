Ma Su hands over NABL certificates to govt PHC labs

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over the NABL certificates to 1,622 government Primary Health Center Laboratories from across Tamil Nadu. It is the highest number of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditations given to PHC labs in the country.

He handed over the certificates at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar on Friday. The minister said that there are 2,286 government Primary Health Centers and Urban Primary Health Centers in Tamil Nadu, including 159 in Chennai.

A total of 2,127 PHCs in Tamil Nadu excluding Chennai and 1,622 laboratories in PHCs have received the NABL certificate from the Union Government. Certifications like NQAS and LaQshya have already been issued for operations in Primary Health Centres in the State. These certificates serve as a token of appreciation for the services of laboratories in primary health centers by the Union Government.

In Tamil Nadu, 29 types of diagnostic tests were already being done in all the primary health centers. As per the directions of the Chief Minister, the testing has been scaled up to 34 additional tests. Overall, 63 diagnostic procedures can be performed at Primary Health Center Laboratories in the State.

"With Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam being a huge success, we have launched Makkalai Thedi Aaivaga Sevai to enable additional testing at the Primary Health Centers. Acknowledging the laboratory services at PHCs, the Union Government has provided NABL certification, " the health minister said.

Talking about the appointments of laboratory technicians in the State, the health minister said that 332 newly selected laboratory technicians will be issued appointment orders next week. The Medical Recruitment Board will undertake the counselling for the technicians in the next two days and certificate verification will be completed on Saturday. Earlier this month, the appointments have been made for doctors and nurses.