Ma Su hands appointment orders to 1,196 nurses

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian handed over appointment orders to 1,196 nurses at a ceremony at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Friday.

The vacancies for the nurses have been filled by the Medical Recruitment Board.



Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Dr Narayanaswamy was also present at the ceremony.



Of the 1,196 appointments, a total of 483 were serving as contract nurses with the state health department and have been made permanent now. They were given appointment orders by the minister.

Health minister said that more than 3,000 nurses had joined duty on temporary basis for six months in 2019 and of these, 977 nurses who were appointed on a contract basis during the pandemic. These nurses have been given appointment orders for permanent service last month.



He said that there are no vacancies for permanent nurses currently, and more than 1,000 nurses have been appointed through the District Health Society. The nurses who are yet to be given permanent appointment, will be accommodated as vacancies appear.



Earlier, the state health department had handed over appointments to a total of 1,021 doctors. As many as 332 laboratory technicians have also been recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board.

