Ma Su denies allegations of shortage of drugs

CHENNAI: Refuting the allegations of shortage of drugs by the opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday, said that there is no shortage of medicines to treat fever cases and other vector borne diseases.

He also said that the number of cases of vector borne diseases including Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya and Encephalitis have reduced when compared to previous years.

The minister said that the number of Dengue and Malaria cases in 2019 was 8,527 and 2,088 respectively and the numbers have dropped significantly with 164 people being affected with malaria till 30th July, 2023.The number of people infected with Chikungunya was 681, this year only 45 people have been infected with Chikungunya as on Sunday.

"The incidence of dengue, malaria and chikungunya has reduced and is under control because of the work done by the state health department. Various schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom, Innuyir Kappom Thittam, NK48 and Varumun Kappom Thittam have been implemented in the State and crores of people have received medical benefits through the same, " he said.

Clarifying on the issues of shortage of drugs was raised by the opposition leader in Salem on 16th October, 2022 and within a few hours of his statement, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) drug warehouse in Salem was inspected by the officials.

"Upon inspection, we found that all the drugs were in stock and we even issued a statement asking the opposition leader to visit for a joint inspection but he did not respond. We have also set up new drug warehouses at a cost of Rs 30 crore at 5 locations including Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu. They will be statrted soon, " said Ma Subramanian.

Currently, for fever management, antipyretics are available in adequate quantity. The minister stated that the total value of drugs in the drug warehouses of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation till 31st July, 2023 is Rs 170.82 crores.

As per the data from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, there are 24.10 crores of stocks of Paracetamol 500 mg tablet available, which is expected adequate stock for 5.9 months, about 24.48 lakhs of Diclofenac Sodium Injection is in stock for 4.6 months. The Paracetamol 650 mg tablet stock is about 2.21 crore for 6.7 months.

Among antibiotics, Metronidazole 200 mg tablet has a stock of 16.6 crores, which is adequate for 24 months, Amoxycillin 250 mg capsules have a stock count of 14.05 crores for sufficiency upto 5.8 months. As many as 2.24 crore Doxycycline capsules for 6.8 months and 58.29 lakhs of Erythromycin Stearate 250mg tablet is available for 48 months.