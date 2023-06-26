Ma Su administers pledge on Vitiligo awareness at govt school

CHENNAI: On account of World Vitiligo Awareness Day, Health Minister Ma Subramanian participated in an awareness programme at Annai Velankanni Women's College in Saidapet and administered a pledge.

He said that the government has been making many efforts in creating awareness on Vitiligo for more than 20 years.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government under the DMK regime had given instructions to ensure that there is no discrimination shown to the people who are suffering from Vitiligo.

Especially, it was instructed that students should not face any issues in admission at schools. There are over 37 lakh people affected by Vitiligo in Tamil Nadu. Talking about leprosy awareness, he said that the government is taking measures to create a leprosy-free Tamil Nadu by 2030. In that way, 4,000 people suffering from leprosy in Tamil Nadu will be given Rs 2,000 financial assistance.



In response to the protest by Asha workers, he said that they have been working since last 10 years and all these people are not directly employed by the Tamil Nadu government.

"Their working hours are 4 to 6 hours every day and they were getting only Rs 3,000 as an incentive through the National Health Mission. They held a conference saying that this allowance was not enough and made a request. The request was made to the Union government authorities, " he said.

He added that Chief Minister has announced that after 2021, Asha workers will be given an incentive of Rs 500 if they help in the treatment of infectious diseases and Rs 100 for emergency assistance.

"As a result, they get Rs 4000 to Rs 6000 as a stipend. After this regime took charge, they are being given various items like clothes, thermometers, uniform sarees, caps, etc. So many concessions are being given after this government has taken over, " he said.

Talking about the promotion of the assistant professors in Tamil Nadu Medical Colleges to Associate Professors, he said that 423 persons are to be promoted as professors. There is a case in High Court in this regard and it is possible to promote them only after the judgment is given on July 6, 2023.